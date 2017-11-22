SHOCKING VIDEO: Thug spits at police woman 24 times in ambulance

This is the disgusting moment a jeering yob detained in an ambulance SPITS at a female police officer 24 times – before being released without charge.

The handcuffed thug, who was being taken to hospital, is filmed on the officer’s bodycam lying on the ambulance bed as he repeatedly spits in her face.

The newly recruited female police officer had arrested the lout and was escorting him to hospital in the East Midlands Ambulance Service ambulance.

She can be heard telling the man, who is flanked by an ambulance worker, “it’s all on camera. Pack it in.”

Shockingly, despite the video showing his foul behaviour, the man was never charged with any offence and was allowed to walk free.

Tony Wetton, the new chairman of Derbyshire Police Federation, described the ordeal as “horrific”.

He said: “This is a case where there is a young female officer in the first year on the job in the back of an ambulance where she has arrested a young bloke.

“It was only her second or third day on the beat and she has to deal with this.

“He was in handcuffs in an ambulance and they were taking him to hospital.

“The body warn footage has caught it - he has spat at her 24 times, including repeatedly at her face in the course of their journey.

“My understanding is that the man was never charged with any offence.

“It really struck a cord with police officers in this county and also across the UK.

“To me, spitting is the most vile thing you can do to anybody, including police officers.

“As a police officer I would rather be punched in the face or kicked than spat at.

“It’s terrible behaviour.

“The officer would have had to have been tested for a host of different things.

“It shows the sort of things police officers are up against and the risks they face.

“That testing period would be a difficult time for any member of the public and that includes police officers.

“There is a huge problem of police officers being assaulted but the true numbers are never recorded because they’re not all reported by the officer.

“One thing I want to do as chairman is encourage the reporting of assaults and these types of incidents so the true figure can be reflected.

“It’s not acceptable so I really wish we could get more reports.

“That way we can then make the case and show that more needs to be done to tackle this.

“It’s absolutely wrong and totally unacceptable for a police officer to have to endure that scenario.

“The worry that being spat or bitten can have is massive.

“It can lead to difficulties in relationships and families and create a lot of anxiety.”

Derbyshire Police allows spit guards to be used by officers to prevent detainees from biting or spitting.

Nationally the Police Federation has been lobbying politicians to back its national campaign called protecting the protectors.