Shining stars of care homes recognised at awards

The shining stars of care homes across the county have been celebrated at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s (OSJCT) annual Employee Awards.

Winners across 11 categories including ‘Young Carer of the Year’ and ‘Unsung Hero’ were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the homes they work in, from the 15 homes run by the not-for-profit care home provider across Lincolnshire.

The awards were presented by Jill Hughes, HM Deputy-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, and a Trustee for the OSJCT.

Among the winners was Alison Scott from Foxby Court in Gainsborough, who was presented with the Activity Co-ordinator of the Year award.

Chief Executive of The OSJCT, Dan Hayes, said: “I am constantly blown away by the hard work and dedication of our colleagues, who are committed to enhancing the lives of those who call our residences home.

“Celebrating employees who have gone above and beyond is one of the highlights of the year for me, and once again our colleagues in Lincolnshire have shone.

“A big congratulations to all of our well deserved winners.”

The OSJCT operates 72 homes and 16 extra care housing schemes across Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, West Sussex and Suffolk. OSJCT’s broad range of services includes dementia, intermediate, respite and day care, and specialised nursing.

The OSJCT’s ethos of care, which underpins all its activities, is based on its belief that all individuals living in its homes, should be given care that meets their individual needs.

It also believe that its residents and day care visitors should enjoy life in an atmosphere of harmony and understanding, being cared for by people who appreciate their need for privacy.