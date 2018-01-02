Severe weather warning issued for East Midlands

A severe weather warning for wind has been issued for the East Midlands.

The warning comes in to force shortly after 12 midnight tonight and lasts until 10pm on Wednesday.

The Met Office’s chief forecaster’s assessment says a swathe of strengthening winds is expected to affect England and Wales, arriving in the west initially before pushing eastwards during the early hours of Wednesday.

It says that particularly strong and gusty winds could be associated with heavy, blustery showers on Wednesday.

It adds that gusts of 50 to 60 mph are likely quite widely within the warning area, whilst gusts of 70 to 80 mph may affect exposed coastal areas in the west and south.