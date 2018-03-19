‘Selfless’ Tom raised £3,000 for Cancer Research after his dad’s diagnosis last year

A 10-year-old school boy has raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity after his dad was diagnosed with the disease.

Tom Bontoft-Robinson’s dad, Andy, was diagnosed with cancer in June last year and instead of giving up and worrying, Tom set about trying to do something good.

Over the last few months Tom has raised £3,000 for Cancer Research and to recognise all the great work he has done his school, Corringham CE Primary School, surprised him with a presentation and a visit from a representative from the charity so he could present them with the cheque himself.

Tom said: “My presentation was completely unexpected and was absolutely wonderful.

“I can’t thank the school enough for everything they did for me.

“I decided to start fundraising when my dad was diagnosed with cancer in June 2017.

“I couldn’t help my dad directly but I could help raise money and awareness for other people like him.

“My original target was £100 but with everyone’s overwhelming support, I have gone above and beyond raising £3,000.

“I am so pleased to say that my dad is now in remission so I’m over the moon about that too.”

Headteacher, Esther Watt Jones, said: “He took something bad happening within his family and turned it into something good.

“He is such a selfless young lad.

“He did all this and attended school daily with a smile, evening completing his 11+ with outstanding results.

“He has also been a fabulous role model to our younger children who were able to witness first hand that doing good has its own rewards.”

During the presentation Tom was also given a number of gifts donated by businesses including a cake from Uncle Henrys sent a cake, Blyton Ice Cream invited him for a Sundae after school, Lincoln City FC sent three tickets to the Exeter game and M&S sent flowers for his mum.