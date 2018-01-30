Selfless Creswell man who runs Breakfast Club for children recognised with Guardian Rose

A selfless Creswell man who runs a Breakfast Club to ensure all children in the area start the day with a healthy meal has been recognised with a Guardian Rose.

Robert Glassey was presented with the accolade in a surprise ceremony at St Mary Magdelene’s Church, where the Breakfast Club is held, on Tuesday.

He was nominated by Catherine Gilfillian, a Cresewell Parish Councillor, who has been a friend of Robert’s for many years.

She wanted to thank him for his “oustanding” work in the community.

Catherine said: “Robert might be 72, but you wouldn’t know it- he still does so much for Creswell.

“He helped set up the Breakfast Club, which runs during the school holidays, and is there for each session serving cereals and toast.

“Working with supermarkets and factories in the area, like the Co-op, Tesco and Greencore, he has managed to secure enough donations to provide the children with a packed lunch, too.

“It’s a lot of fun for the kids- there are activities and games and he’ll get entertainers in, like artists and facepainters.

“As I understand it, Robert and some of the parents are trying to organise some more fundraising to take the children on a coach trip over the upcoming summer.

“It really helps families in the village out and brings them together.

“I’d say there are around 40 to 50 children who benefit from the Breakfast Club.”

Robert, who has a wife Enid, along with two children and four children, previously served on Creswell Parish Council.

Catherine added: “He is a really easygoing, helpful and friendly person.

“I speak on behalf of many parents who have been so impressed with his efforts.”

Our Guardian Roses are generously donated by Walker’s House of Flowers, located in the Priory Shopping Centre.

