See Santa as he tours the Isle on his sleigh

In traditional fashion, Santa will be making his tour of the Isle over the coming weeks, with a little help from the Isle of Axholme Lions.

Atop of his sleigh Father Christmas and his band of volunteers helpers will be visiting all the villages in the area collecting in money for worthy causes.

The itinerary is as below, with weekday visits taking place at around 5.30pm and at weekends 4.15pm.

You will also be able to follow Santa’s location live at Where’s Santa? via Click here but only live while he is out and about in the Isle.

Wednesday November 29 - West Butterwick. Start from Beltoft Road end.

December 2 - Epworth: Lockwood Bank. Market Place to Reapers Rise.

December 3 - Epworth: A161 and Eastlound, Belton Road and Low Burnham.

December 4 - Epworth: Fieldside. junction to Battle Green.

December 5 - Epworth: West End from speed restriction sign to the White Bear.

December 6 - Westwoodside: Tower Hill and Nethergate to Park Close and Drive.

December 7 - Westwoodside: start and finish at Tower Hill.

December 8 - Owston Ferry and Gunthorpe: Epworth Road, Owston Ferry to Gunthorpe.

December 9 - Luddington and Amcotts: Luddington south through to Amcotts.

December 10 - Crowle and Eastoft: Eastoft to the Red Lion, Crowle.

December 11 - Crowle: west, Crowle Catch to Marsh Road.

December 12 - Crowle: north east, mini roundabout to Mill Hill.

December 13 - Crowle and Ealand: Ealand to the mini roundabout.

December 14 - Belton: east, Steer Arms to Plaice2Be.

December 15 - Belton: west, Churchtown via West End to Plaice2Be.

December 16 - Westwoodside: west, garage roundabout to Park Close and Drive.

December 17 - Keadby: railway bridge to speed restriction sign at north end.

December 18 - Wroot to Sandtoft.

December 20 - Haxey: west, school to the church.

December 21 - Haxey: east, A161 speed restriction sign to war memorial.

December 22 - Beltoft, Althorpe and Derrythorpe: Althorpe North to Beltoft West.