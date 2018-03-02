Secondary school offers now available

Offers for places at secondary schools have been sent out to parents with a high percentage receiving their first choice.

Of the 8,054 offers made to Lincolnshire secondary schools, 88 per cent of children will receive their first preference school (7,073 children).

Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, Coun Patricia Bradwell, said: “Yet again, it’s good to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September.

“It is always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their choice of school.

“There are many stories about how stressful the admissions process can be but every year the overwhelming majority of parents have no problems in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

The remaining 626 children will be offered their second choice school, 114 will be offered their third preference and three per cent of children will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences which is 241 children.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

An online appeal form is available, with a deadline for appeals of noon on April 17.

If the appeal form is returned by the deadline it will be heard before the end of term.