School hails breathing techniques that help kids to relax

Children at a school in Misterton have been taught breathing techniques that bring calm to the classroom and boost their health and wellbeing.

The not-for-profit organisation, Each Amazing Breath, has linked up with Nottinghamshire County Council to deliver the techniques, via the Take Five initiative.

And Misterton Primary and Nursery School on Grovewood Close says they really do work, leading to an improvement in attendance and learning among its 210 pupils.

Head teacher Jane Cappleman-Jackson said: “Take Five is now embedded into our whole school ethos.

“We feel strongly that we have a duty to support our children through the difficult times they face. They now use the breathing practices in everyday life, at home and at school.”

Children at the school say the breathing techniques have helped them to relax, to feel refreshed and energised, and to release tension. They have also raised their self-confidence.

One boy said: “It has helped me to calm down in football, so that I don’t have a go at people and get into trouble.

“Before Take Five, I used to get angry and then get told off. It has really lifted a lot off my shoulders.”

Misterton is one of 12 schools in the region chosen to take part in a pilot scheme for Take Five, which is backed by Health Education England.

A research study into the nine-week programme’s effects at two other schools, Worksop Priory Primary and Sparken Hill Primary Academy, showed that 88 per cent of pupils indicated a decrease in stress levels, 77 per cent had improved concentration and 74 per cent were calmer.