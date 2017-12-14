Scampton Airshow will not be going ahead next year

Gainsborough’s MP has expressed his disappoinment at the news that next year’s Scampton Airshow has been cancelled.

A statement was released on the airshow’s website which said: “Scampton Airshow Limited, with the support of the RAF Charitable Trust Enterprises (RAFCTE), RAF personnel and a hardworking team of volunteers successfully staged a new airshow.

“However, post-event there remains a lot to reflect on and areas where we would like to improve.

“As the organiser, we have concluded that rather than stage an airshow in 2018, we will use next year to fully consider the many lessons learnt with the ambition of running an event in 2019. We are very grateful to the many volunteers, sponsors, participants and local agencies, as well as the many thousands of people who attended September’s airshow, for their support.”

MP Sir Edward Leigh said: “After the success of the first Scampton Air Show, this year, I had obviously hoped that it would become a regular fixture.

“Unfortunately the RAF Charitable Trust has taken the decision to not to stage an airshow next year as they say they want to ‘learn lessons’ from this year’s experience. So, I am saddened to learn that there won’t be a Scampton Airshow in 2018.

“But I stand ready to assist where I can to support the RAF Charitable Trust’s ambition to hold an airshow the following year in 2019.

“I know that my colleagues on both West Lindsey and Lincolnshire County Council will also be will to assist in keeping the RAF’s airshow in Lincolnshire’s big skies.”