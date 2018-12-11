Santa was the special guest at Gainsborough’s festive market

Visitors to the monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market in Gainsborough were treated to a special visit from Santa as the event was given a festive theme.

Marshall’s Yard welcomed a packed line up of local traders on Saturday, December 8, for the centre’s monthly Farmers’ and Craft Market with new and old traders returning to the popular market.

The traders this month included the award winning Redhill Farm butchery, Pickles Preserves, Special Edition Chocolate and Emlems Giftware, plus many more.

The special festive themed market opened from 9am and hosted a wide range of fresh, local and handmade treats.

Families and shoppers were also able to see Santa, courtesy of the North Notts Lions, before he started his big Christmas journey.

Coming up on Saturday, December 15, the centre is preparing to show festive films on the big TV and welcomes EYMS Brass Band for a performance on Sunday over lunch time.

Alison Shipperbottom, Centre Manager, said: “We love to hear Christmas carols performed by brass bands leading up to Christmas and this year we are treating shoppers to brass band performances this Sunday and the following Saturday and Sunday with performances from The Foss Dyke Band and Harworth brass band.

“The Christmas lights look as fabulous as ever so we really hope shoppers enjoy the atmosphere when they visit to do their Christmas shopping here this year.”

The Gainsborough Farmers’ and Craft Market can be found opposite Britannia House and was relaunched in April 2016 with 20 stalls selling top quality produce from the local area plus now handmade crafts as well.

The market is held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am to 4pm.

And the next market is taking place on Saturday, January 12.

For information about appearing at the market as a trader visit the Farmers’ Market Trader Information page at www.marshallsyard.co.uk/farmers-market.