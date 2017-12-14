Santa calls in for breakfast with competition winners

Marshall’s Yard teamed up with Root and treated five lucky families to a festive morning after winning a social media competition.

The five families enjoyed a complimentary breakfast at the centre’s eatery, Root, with the added surprise of a visit from Santa.

The breakfast with Santa event coincided with the North Notts Lions attending the December Farmers’ and Craft market with their Santa and Sleigh.

Centre Manager at Marshall’s Yard, Alison Shipperbottom, said: “It was wonderful to see our five winning families enjoy a lovely breakfast and time with Santa.

“We hope all families enjoyed their morning and of course come back and visit Root again.”

Despite the bitterly cold weather many shoppers turned out to do their Christmas shopping at the market which offered a good range of handmade gifts as well as the usual favourite such as Redhill and Spotted Dog Flower Company.

Other festive events at Marshall’s Yard this year inlcude the Christmas lights switch on and hsoting the Coca Cola Truck Tour.