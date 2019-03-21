Sale of Somerby Park land should boost Gainsborough’s economy

An 11-acre site of commercial development land in Gainsborough has been bought by a property and investment firm.

The land, at Somerby Park, has been acquired by the Retford-based group, Strawsons Property, for an undisclosed sum.

The firm intends to develop several small business units, as well as some larger builds for a range of uses.

Close to transport links, the site already has outline planning permission for use for business, general industry, storage or distribution, and financial and professional services. And it is already home to many major employers, including Paragon Flexibiles, AMP Rose, ICO Polymers UK Ltd and Trent Plastics.

Adam Jones, of Strawsons Property, said: “This is an exciting acquisition. It is indicative of our ongoing commitment to Gainsborough by buying land that will benefit the local community and local economy, creating employment opportunities.”

Somerby Park forms part of the ‘Invest Gainsborough’ initiative, run by West Lindsey District Council, and so benefits from financial incentives, such as rate relief, for companies looking to move in.