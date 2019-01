A road has been closed in Laughton after a collision involving a pedal cycle which has left one person in hospital.

Lincolnshire Police have closed the A159 between Laughton Wood Corner and Laughton Wood Nursuries after the collision.

Road closed in Laughton after crash involving a pedal cycle

They are now appealing for information about the crash which happened today at about 2,45pm.

A police spokesman said: "If you were driving on the A159 in the area of Laughton Wood Corner around 2.45-2.50 today please call 101- incident 228 ."