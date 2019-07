Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A57 at Saxibly.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the crash - which involved one vehicle - happened near the junciton with Gainsborough Road at 8.40am.

READ THIS: Gainsborough firm celebrates major milestone in helping reduce emissions

A force spokesperson said: "A road closure is in place and paramedics are on scene.

"Please avoid the area."