Riders out in force for annual Misterton charity cycle event

More than 100 cyclists took part in the annual Misterton charity cycle ride .

The event attracted riders of all ages, from young children through to senior citizens.

The youngest cyclist to ride the event was six-year-old Cordy Waite who ride the whole John ‘Dougie’ Douglas-devised 12-mile route, including the climb to Gringley-on-the-Hill.

Trevor Halstead, owner of Gainsborough Cycles, who drove around the route looking after riders’ problems, commented: “The event proved that cycling is a great activity enjoyed by all ages.”

Gainsborough Aegir Cycling Club and Cycling UK Gainsborough gave their support to event, with some members riding the route.

The annual family event raises thousands of pounds for many charities of the riders’ choices.

Cyclists started from their chosen local starting point or pub to ride a clockwise route, finishing at their chosen venue.

Many riders started from Misterton Sure Start Centre, crossing the Chesterfield Canal at Wharf Bridge before heading on to Walkeringham.

Leaving Walkeringham, the more adventurous riders made the climb up Beacon Hill to enjoy the fantastic views of the surrounding countryside.

They then rejoined those who decided to stay on level terrain in heading to Gringley-on-the-Hill before heading back to Misterton.

From there, it was on to West Stockwith and route following the River Trent before finishing back in Misterton again.