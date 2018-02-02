Retford shop staff raise their autism awareness

Staff at Specsavers in Retford have completed a course, developed with The National Autistic Society, to support customers with autism.

The initiative, which is being rolled out across Specsavers stores nationwide, aims to build the team’s knowledge about autism, while helping to improve the customer experience for people with autism, and their carers.

Team members Farzana Khan, Lisa Hall, Clara Boxall, James Black and Gary Stones were the staff members who completed the course.

The online learning modules covered understanding autism, communicating with people with autism, how autism can impact the senses, and adjustments that stores can make.

Karen Allen, store director at Specsavers in Retford, said: “Autism affects more than one in 100 people and as our store is such a big part of the community, it is vital that we are able to communicate and support someone with the condition in the most effective way possible.

“Many members of the team have already completed the different learning modules.

“We are very proud to be involved in support The National Autistic Society and we hope this training will help make the optical experience easier for people who are living with the condition.”

Sharlene Wright, business development manager at The National Autistic Society, added: This has been a great opportunity for us to increase awareness of autism in partnership with an organisation that is proactively seeking to enable autistic people to have a positive experience in its stores.

“It has been an inspiring collaboration and The National Autistic Society welcomes the open attitudes and minds with which Specsavers is seeking to enhance the lives of people on the autism spectrum.”

For more information about The National Autistic Society and the work they do, or how you can get involved with supporting the charity, visit the website at www.autism.org.uk