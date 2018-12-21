Results are ‘cherry on the top’

A Gainsborough primary school are celebrating after their great Key Stage 2 results which saw them come fourth out of 333 schools in Lincolnshire.

St George’s CE Community Primary School also ame third for disadvantaged pupils and second for boys’ progress.

The school are also above average in all areas, gaining progress scores of 4.8 in Reading, 2.9 in Writing and 2.8 in Maths.

Kerry Low, Year 6 teacher said: “We are a school in an area of high deprivation and have 66 per cent of children receiving pupil premium funding.

“Staff work extremely hard and their commitment and dedication has really shone through.”

Katie Barry has been the headteacher at the school in Lindsey Close, Gainsborough, for nearly 13 years.

She said: “I am so proud of my whole school community. I feel we have always been a quiet little school, just busy getting on with the business of learning.

“While we are incredibly proud of our academic achievements at St George’s, and being so high up the league tables is rightly something to celebrate, that is only really a small part of our success.

“Our philosophy at school is ‘Reach for the Stars’ and we aim to do that in every aspect of the children’s experience at St George’s. Our SATS results are simply the cherry on top of a very big cake.

“We invest very heavily both in time and in resources to make sure that our children become kind, confident and curious.

“We now have a nursery which takes children from the age of three and they have the most amazing time in their forest area, their vegetable patch and within the classroom.

“This philosophy continues throughout the school where our children continue to learn through experiences such as role play, going on lots of visits, theatre companies coming into school, to building dens and shelters in the forest.

“Our families are very supportive, too, and we know that they appreciate the love and support our staff extend to them.

“It is important that we look after the wider family in order to support the children in school to be able to do their best.

“But key to all of our success is the quality of teaching and learning that we offer.

“We are relentless in making sure that our day to day teaching is having an impact.

“The staff here work so very hard, day in, day out to provide exciting and engaging lessons for our children.

“The children are very proud of their school, they know that St George’s is a family, one in which they feel loved and encouraged.”