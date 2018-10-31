Residents who live near Basstetlaw Hospital can’t access their own drives due to people parking on their street to avoid charges

Residents who live near Bassetlaw Hospital are unable to access their own driveways or are blocked in due to patients and visitors parking on their streets.

The hospitalin Kilton Hill, Worksop, charges patients, visitors and staff to park while at the site meaning people are using the streets nearby to park to avoid paying.

The streets affected include Wingfield Avenue, Blyth Road, Inglemere Close, Primrose Way, Wessex Road and Westfield Drive.

Wingfield Avenue and Blyth Road are very busy through roads which have effectively been turned into single lane roads with traffic backing up and the danger of accidents increasing.

Alan Rhodes, county councillor for Worksop North, said: “Residents complain to me that they are unable to access their own driveways or are blocked in due to people parking across their driveways. Inconsiderate double parking has made it difficult for local residents, delivery vehicles and refuse freighters to access some roads and in some cases this has resulted in words being exchanged and altercations between residents and drivers.

“In representing my constituents I have met several times with very senior people at the hospital, including the Chief Executive of the NHS Trust to explain the problem but despite their warm words and reassurances, the situation has shown no sign of improvement.

“Unfortunately there appears to be no possibility of the Trust changing its charging policy.

“I would strongly urge them to reconsider this on behalf of people living in the vicinity of the hospital. This alone would resolve this problem.

Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, director of Estates and Facilities at the Trust, said: “This is a matter that we take very seriously and it is important that our employees are able to get to work safely in order to deliver the best possible care for local people.

“We regularly issue communications to our team asking them to carefully consider where they are parking and ensuring they respect our neighbours, and we will continue to draw attention to this well into the future.

“As a Trust, we offer discounted parking permits to our staff to ensure ample access to our sites.

“Any proceeds that we make from parking charges go directly towards improving our hospital sites and bettering patient care.”