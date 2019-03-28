Residents want new toilets and better security at the Canch in Worksop

A public consultation found that new toilets for the Canch and enhancing the sense of security in the park were resident’s top priorities.

And the new public toilets for the Canch Park have moved a step closer after Bassetlaw District Council’s cabinet agreed to re-invest funding from future capital receipts into improving the Green Flag award winning park’s visitor experience.

At a meeting of the council’s Cabinet councillors were presented with a Canch Masterplan report, which also looked at the addition of extra play and exercise equipment, new seating and more litter bins.

Coun Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council said: “It’s clear that resident’s top priority for the Canch is new toilets and we will be re-investing money from the sale of surplus land and assets to provide this much wanted facility.

“The Canch and the Memorial Gardens are the green heart of Worksop and we want to keep improving the park and the experience visitors have.”

A future report will be presented to Cabinet outlining the next steps and setting out the works to be undertaken to enhance the sense of security in the park, including new CCTV coverage.