Residents scammed out of more than £2 million

More than 2,000 names have been passed to Lincolnshire Trading Standards, of people who are known or suspected of being targeted by scam mail.

Over the last 18 months Trading Standards have been working to protect people against this crime. In the last 18 months they have visited 350 people and out of those people, Trading Standards believe the total financial detriment to be an estimated £2 million. Most of this money has been sent to catalogue, clairvoyant, lottery and sweepstake scams.

Large cash rewards and other luxury prizes are guaranteed, but these never arrive. Scams are cleverly designed to tempt people into parting with as much cash as possible. As part of National Consumer Week, Trading Standards are hoping to raise awareness as to the scale of this fraud.

Trading Standards Officer, Eve Wrighton, said: “This is a silent crime and often hidden away from friends and families. Scam victims may be secretive when quizzed, or be quick to change topic. I would always encourage people to ask gentle questions, if they are concerned about someone being scammed.”