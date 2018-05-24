Residents ‘must pull together’ to save at risk North Notts Arena during summer ‘pinchpoint’

A popular Worksop venue which welcomes more than 100,000 people a year is facing an uncertain future if residents don’t pitch in to help it through a summer “pinchpoint”, it has been warned.

A fundraising campaign has been launched in aid of North Nottinghamshire Arena as funding cuts threaten to put the Eastgate sports and community hub “at risk” during the quieter summer months.

The North Nottinghamshire Arena charity, which runs the “crucial” facility thanks to support grants, says 112,890 visitors were welcomed to the venue in 2017 .

Ian Robertshaw has now set up a Just Giving page with hopes of helping the venue over the summer “hump”.

And he is now urging fellow residents “not to let the arena disappear, for a few quid each”.

Mr Robertshaw said: “As a lifelong Worksop resident, I had to do something to help protect this inclusive facility, which brings so much diversity to the town.

“The arena welcomes visitors from cradle to grave – children as young as five enjoy activities held here and there are members well into their 90s who are member of the over-50s groups.

“On the events side of things, the arena works with many local charitable organisations on fundraisers and also holds family fun days, wedding receptions, birthday celebrations and corporate events.

“Loss of funds and general economic factors have created this situation.

“Longer-term measures are in place to reduce this effect, but this year will be a problem if we don’t all help out.”

The Just Giving page has only reached just more than £500 of its £15,000 target so far.

However, Ian hopes residents and businesses will pull together to save the arena.

Contributor Joanne Turner said: “This is a fantastic facility which offers great opportunities for the local community.”

Peter Moore, who also donated, said: “A much-needed local facility. Let’s not lose another one.”

n To donate, visit the JustGiving page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/northnottsarena