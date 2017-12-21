Residents and staff full of the festive spirit at Christmas party

Residents and staff of a Gainsborough care home were full of the festive spirit as they celebrated at their Christmas party.

Eliot House hosted its Christmas party at the care home in Crooked Billet Street, Morton, near Gainsborough.

Gainsborough’s Mayor, Coun Sally Loates, was also invited along to attend.

Residents and staff enjoyed a buffet lunch, music and dancing.

Home Manager, Shanti Rampal, said: “It was a good gathering and about 30 people were present.

“Everyone seemed to be very happy and in a festive spirit.

“Staff were dressed with festive dresses and it was an amazing environment.”

Shanti said resident Reginald Matravers also gave a speech at the party and praised Eliot House and staff and said he didn’t have enough words to praise the care home and he expressed to the Mayor how caring the staff were.