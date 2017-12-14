Research shows office dogs could be the key to wellbeing and productivity

In an age where wellness and productivity are at the top of the workplace agenda, ensuring staff are happy has never been more important.

According to new research from Workthere, almost half of UK office workers (44%) think having a dog in the office would be beneficial to productivity. The study of 2,000 UK office workers also revealed that a third (34%) of respondents thought that having a dog in the office would increase their happiness, and a quarter (25%) thought it would improve their work/life balance.

Almost half (43%) of respondents aged 18-24 say they would be more attracted to a workplace that allowed dogs, with one in five of respondents currently in jobs that allow dogs.

In contrast, the poll showed that, although 45-54 year olds are the most likely age range to own a dog (41%), 80% of them have never worked somewhere where they are allowed to bring their dog to work.

When it comes to the great gender divide, Workthere’s research shows that 32% of women are more likely to be attracted to a dog-friendly officecompared to 24% of men, and 80% of men who said they would be less attracted to a dog-friendly office said they think that having a canine colleague is inappropriate (versus 64% of women).

Head of Workthere, Cal Lee, comments: “Whilst we know that office dogs aren’t for everyone, it’s clear that some do feel it will boost their overall productivity, with the younger generation in particular being more attracted to the idea. This could be something for employers to bear in mind looking forward. We have seen a real blurring of lines between domestic and traditional office space as staff continually seek a better work and life balance, particularly in the co-working and serviced office sector and the inclusion of dogs could be part of this.”

“As part of our research we have launched the search for the nation’s top office dog, and we look forward to seeing the photo entries”.

To see the entries so far, or submit your own entry, please go to: https://www.workthere.com/en-gb/guides/blog-and-news/the-uk-s-top-dog-in-the-office/