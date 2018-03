Lincolnshire Police have received a number of reports about several vehicles having wing mirrors damaged while parked in the Garfield Street area of Gainsborough.

The latest incident was reported on Sunday, March 18, at 00.20am where a man was seen damaging a vehicle.

Police officers attended the area but were unable to located the offender. If you have any information to assist in the investigation call 101 and quote incident 224 of March 18.