Record rush for jobs at Gainsborough’s new Travelodge

A staggering total of 1,000 applications has been received for just 15 job vacancies at Gainsborough’s new hotel, it has been revealed.

Travelodge, which is opening its doors to guests from Monday, October 22, say this is a record for the nationwide budget-hotel chain.

Tarnya Roberts, manager of the hotel on North Street, launched her recruitment drive at the start of September and was immediately deluged with applications for the 15 roles, which include receptionists and housekeeping tem members.

Most of the positions have been filled, although interviews are still ongoing for the housekeeping staff. Once they are over, the new Travelodge team will be undergoing comprehensive on-the-job training, so that they are fully ready for the opening day.

Tarnya said: “I have been overwhelmed by the record number of applications I received for the positions that I advertised.

“I was looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering great customer-service, and I am delighted to announce that I will have a great team in place.

“My focus now is to train my team up, so that we can hit the ground running when our hotel opens this autumn. It is going to be a very busy period in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Gainsborough Travelodge is the town’s first branded hotel and has cost £4 million to build on the site of the former Sun Inn, which was a cluster of buildings that became an eyesore for many years before being demolished in 2017.

Located in the heart of the town and just moments from Marshall’s Yard shopping mall, it boasts 56 rooms, which will be available from just £29 per night each.

All the rooms will feature bespoke, luxurious, king-size beds, USB charging points, an en-suite power-shower, Freeview TV and complimentary tea, coffee and Wi-Fi.

Manager Tarnya started her career as a night-time receptionist at Doncaster Lakeside Travelodge before transferring to Scunthorpe. After sis months of learning on the job there, she took part in the in-house management development programme before becoming boss of Scunthorpe Travelodge.

She added: “I have successfully climbed the career ladder at Travelodge, from being a receptionist to management, and I am now looking forward to developing my team too and creating Travelodge managers of the future.”

Gainsborough is one of 11 new hotels Travelodge is opening across the country in the run-up to Christmas. Collectively, this represents an investment of £79 million, creating 260 new jobs. The company operates a total of 554 UK hotels.