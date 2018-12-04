Record number of visitors at this year’s Worksop Christmas Tree Festival

There were a record number of visitors at this year’s Christmas Tree Festival in Worksop.

There were 53 Christmas trees on display at this year’s festival at the Priory Church.

Fr Nick Spicer said: “Several schools and nursing homes visited and even the local Fire brigade watch.

“And almost £500 was raised for the nominated charities.”

One of the trees was decorated by the members of the drama group, Breakaway, and one of the decorations made a garland which was made up of all the reasons why the young people like attending.