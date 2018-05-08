Record number of churches taking part in the West Lindsey Churches Festival

Churches across West Lindsey will be openings its doors to the public this weekend (Saturday, May 12, and Sunday, May 13) as part of the 22nd annual West Lindsey Churches Festival.

The festival is one of the largest of its type in Europe and regularly attracts around 10,000 visitors to the area.

The festival takes place over two weekends and the second weekend will be on May 19 and 20.

Chair of the festival, West Lindsey District Council’s Coun Paul Howitt-Cowan, said: “This year we are commemorating both 100 years since the formation of the Royal Air Force and a century since the end of World War One.

“West Lindsey is an area with a rich aviation heritage and a strong association with the RAF.

“During World War Two there were 13 airbases in the district, although only one now remains active at Scampton. However, there is plenty of evidence of the RAF’s existence and none more so than in the area’s churches.

“I urge people to explore as much as they can. Highlights include Welton St Mary’s with its memorial stained-glass window and Faldingworth All Saints with its front gates serving as a reminder of the Polish Air Force which was stationed here.”

For a full list of the churches taking part visit www.churchesfestival.info.