Rattlejag morris side ready for Boxing Day return to Gringley

The Rattlejag morris dancers from Retford will again be staging their annual Boxing Day event in Gringley-on-the Hill

Moira Ruff, from the group, said: “Boxing Day is a great time to get out and about after all the indoor Christmas festivities.

“And one great suggestion is to join with folk, friends and family at a charming old rural pub and be entertained by the age-old customs of morris dancing, live traditional music and old-style mummers.

Rattlejag’s dancers will be at the Blue Bell at Gringley-on-at 12noon, followed by a music session inside with AVID musicians.

The Boxing Day event will be one of the group’s last this year, which has seen them celebrating their 15th anniversary.

The group is a not-for- profit community group reviving the traditional dances and music of Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire.

Practices are held in Retford, but members come from across the region.

The side is affiliated to Open Morris and has represented the county’s cultural heritage across the region, at many events nationally and in Germany and France for twinning events.

For further information, visit the website at www.rattlejagmorris.org.uk.

Alternatively, follow them on Facebook or call Jayne Rose on 01522 703510.