Random Acts of Kindness Day can be every day with volunteering

Last Sunday, February 17, was Random Acts of Kindness Day – a day on which we are all encouraged to do something nice for another person without expecting an incentive, acknowledgement or reward, writes Heather Arnatt.

Within my own network I saw friends buying others a coffee, offering to spend half an hour with their children and even doing a spot of gardening for a neighbour in need.

It was lovely to see people taking a little time to offer to others.

But wouldn’t it be lovely if this were the case every day?

Perhaps microvolunteering is the answer.

We are often told that people ‘don’t have time’ to volunteer- now that people are better connected and are able to do more online.

According to the NCVO Community Life survey in 2018, almost 40 per cent of individuals said they had engaged with informal volunteering activity or microvolunteering at least once over the year.

Microvolunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community.

Often these activities take place online without leaving home or getting out of your pyjamas.

These opportunities take from as little as 30 seconds to 30 minutes and make a real difference to local communities.

Many people carry out microvolunteering activities without even realising, such as sharing a charity campaign online, sharing leaflets and information with colleagues or friends, or offering some advice to others in need.

So how do we find these activities?

Offering a little time to your friends and neighbours is a great way to start.

Alternatively, you can visit the volunteer centre to find out about the wide range of opportunities available.

There are lots of roles that depend more on personal qualities such as a caring nature, good listening skills or practical experience rather than specific qualifications or experience.

Both micro and formal volunteering roles are flexible too and can fit around other commitments such as work, family or studies.

For example, befriending roles need caring people with an hour or so a week to spare, mentoring roles need people with experience who can care for and share understanding with others and shop roles look for friendly people who can give good customer service.

For more details, call 01427 613470, email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk or visit www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk