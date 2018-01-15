Rainworth woman went shoplifting after gambling away Christmas cash

A Rainworth woman who blew her Christmas money on gambling machines decided to steal some presents instead, a court heard.

June Kerridge, 65, of Third Avenue, admitted three counts of thefts, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard she was stopped by staff at Boots, in the Four Seasons shopping centre, at 1.20pm, on November 28.

She was found with perfume, worth £120, shoes worth £10, and a CD worth £13.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, said: “She did go into town with the intention of buying Christmas presents.

“She knows that she has a gambling problem, but she is aware of it, and knows she should stop.

“She can’t think why she behaved in such a manner.”

The court heard she had no previous convictions.

Kerridge was given a 12 month conditional discharge, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.