Children in Need hits our TV screens tomorrow but the fundraising will start early in Nottinghamshire.

Kimberley Primary School pupils will perform a flash dance to ‘This Is Me’ outside Sainsbury’s store at 9.30am.

Youngsters will be going to Hucknall National Primary School wearing odd socks tomorrow.

And over in Lincolnshire, a coffee morning will be held at Eliot House nursing home, Morton by Gainsborough, starting at 10am.