Pupils from Gainsborough schools met to share their ideas to improve recycling

Primary schools from Gainsborough and the surrounding area shared their waste and recycling improvement ideas at the West Lindsey District Council Chamber.

Pupils from seven schools took part in the school council, where they all shared poster designs and ideas to make their fellow pupils more aware of the best ways everyone can reduce their impact on the planet.

Madison, 11, and Emily, 10, from Corringham School

Pupils shared ideas on how to make their classmates more environmentally conscious including hosting assemblies to encourage everyone to switch off lights when not needed, having competitions between classes to see whose packed lunches came in the least plastic packaging, and introducing recycling monitors during break times.

Elaine Fillingham, who organises the school council at Corringham Church of England Primary School, said: “All of the pupils involved have been really enthusiastic about the project and worked hard to collate ideas. They spent a lot of time planning out their poster and thinking about what to share today. They’ve enjoyed it a lot.”

Alyssa, 11, from Frances Olive Anderson Church of England Primary School, said: “The facts we’ve learned have been really shocking, but meeting the other schools and learning everyone else’s ideas was the best bit.”