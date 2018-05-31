Proposed retail park would hit Sutton town centre firms with £33m in losses, claim campaigners

More than a hundred Sutton businesses have taken a stand against plans to develop an out-of-town retail park which they say would hit town centre firms with losses of £33m.

Campaigners at Keep Our Town in Focus say the proposed development at Park 38 in Bolsover could also cause more than 1,700 job losses if rubber-stamped by councillors later this month.

If given the green light, the build would involve demolishing dwellings and farm buildings at the site to make way for several food and retail units, and possibly a hotel.

But campaigners say this would be “significantly detrimental” to Sutton town centre businesses and pose a “threat to the local economy”.

Dozens of objection letters have been submitted to the planning department at Bolsover District Council from local and national businesses such as Rymans, Specsavers and EE.

Bassetlaw District Council planning chiefs are expected to attend a hearing on the proposals later this month.