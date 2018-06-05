Prize appeal for charity ball in aid of Muscular Dystrophy UK

Gainsborough businesses are being urged to donate prizes which will raise money for people fighting muscle-wasting conditions for a charity fundraising event.

Organisers are looking for companies to offer money-can’t buy-prizes, which will be picked off a wish tree at the masquerade ball, and help to fund research and support work carried out by Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Luke William, who is organising the ball with his best friend Vicky Varney, said: “The wish tree is set to be a real focal point of the night, and money will really grow off its branches when people pay to pick prizes from them. Businesses that get involved will not only be recognised as a supporter of the event, but also raise lots of cash for a very worthwhile cause.”

The ball is taking place on Saturday, August 4, at Belton Woods in Grantham, and the tickets have already nearly sold out. Prizes can either be experiences or gifts, which guests wouldn’t normally be able to buy, for example a getaway, dining experience, beauty treatment, vouchers or activity day.

Luke added: “Muscular Dystrophy UK is a charity close to my heart, and it’s important to me we help to raise money to fund research so children and adults diagnosed now have the chance of better treatments in the future. I really believe we can make a difference”.

Vicky said: “The ball is set to be a fantastic event, with great food, music, entertainment and a wonderful location, which is the perfect setting for our masquerade theme. We also have some surprises up our sleeves that will make the night really special.

Businesses can donate to the event by emailing thegreatestball2018@gmail.com.