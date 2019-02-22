Popular TV show coming to Gainsborough

The popular TV show, ‘Location, Location, Location’, is heading to Gainsborough as part of its new series this year.

Channel 4 is bringing the prime-time programme to the town to help people find their dream home.

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are already on the lookout for chain-free buyers in the area who would like their house-hunting problems solved.

Perhaos you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first peropety or hoping to find your ideal home forever. Do you have to move or relocate for work. Dops the property market make you nervous?

Casting producer Eleanor Plackett said: “This is our 23rd series, and we will be filming it across the spring and summer, so people keen to get Kirstie and Phil’s help should apply as soon as possible. In these unceartin times, this is a great opportunity to get some free expert advice to help navigate the housing market.”

An online application form can be found at www.shortaudition.com/Location-Location-Location