Poppies line Worksop streets to remember World War One heroes

The names of Worksop soldiers who died during World War One have been inscribed on poppies and placed around the town on lamp posts.

Worksop’s branch of the Royal British Legion embarked on the challenging task of remembering all known soldiers, and, as well as their names, their personal details are also included and the poppies have been placed on the lamp post nearest to their homes.

Worksop’s RBL has worked with youth groups, schools, parish councils and Worksop charter trustees to get all the poppies ready.

Each poppy has been carefully written and respectfully placed near homes by a team of legion volunteers.

The amount of poppies does differ from street to street, with one having 13 and another just three.

Ray Fielding, Worksop RBL secretary, said: “I pay tribute to everyone involved in ensuring this special salute to our fallen hero’s.

“This was a massive undertaking and I would be surprised if any other place in the UK will have done more.

“We hope that even 100 years later the sea of poppies provide comfort to families.”

The Worksop remembrance day parade and service, arranged by Bassetlaw District Council, will take place on Sunday, November 11. The Parade will ‘form-up’ in the Old Market Square in front of the town hall at about 10.10am under the direction of the parade marshall Sergeant Neil Orton.

The parade will be inspected by William Parente, a deputy lieutenant of Nottinghamshire, and Councillor David Challinor, council chairman.

The Worksop Miners’ Welfare Band will play during the inspection.

At about 10.40am the parade will “march off” from the Market Square down to the war memorial, via Potter Street and Watson Road.

A short wreath-laying service and act of remembrance, conducted by Canon Nicolas Spicer, will take place at the war memorial at about 10.50am.

The Worksop Salvation Army Band will play The Last Post before a two-minute silence at 11am, followed by the playing of the Reveille.

Following the act of remembrance at the war memorial, the parade will then proceed to the Priory Church for a further service where the standards will be presented.

To commemorate 100 years of the First World War, 528 candles will burn throughout the service - in honour of the fallen soldiers listed in the Lady Chapel.

At noon, the parade will reform and proceed back to the Market Square before being dismissed.

The Retford remembrance day service, arranged by the Retford and District Branch of the Royal British Legion, will also take place on Sunday, November 11.

People are invited to start arriving in the Market Square from about 10.15am. The service starts at 10.40am. During this there will be the act of remembrance with the two-minute silence at 11am.

After this there will be the laying of wreaths led by the deputy lieutenant. There is a parade and march past at the end, led by veterans.

This year the oldest veteran and a young child will also lay a white flower in remembrance of all those who died in Afghanistan and Iraq. All veterans are welcome to march.

There will also be a remembrance service at the Aurora Wellbeing Centre in Memorial Avenue on Sunday, November 11. Aurora will be opening its doors and serving hot drinks and cakes from 10am until 2pm.The charity shop on site will also be open.