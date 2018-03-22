Poll for election of District Councillor for Worksop South-East being held today- candidates and where to vote

A poll for the election of a district councillor for Worksop South-East ward will be held today until 10pm.
One district councillor is to be elected.
The candidates are as follows:
Leon Duveen, of Lincoln Street, Liberal Democrats
Lewis Stanniland, of Raines Avenue, Conservative
Clayton Tindle, of Cavendish Road, Labour
POLLING STATIONS:
The Centre Place, Abbey Street, Worksop
Centre for Sport and Learning, Community Way, Manton
Manton Parish Hall, Cavendish Road
Old Abbey School, Priorswell Road, Worksop
Kingston Close Community Centre, Kington Close, Worskop