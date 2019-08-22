West Lindsey business park expansion plan rejected

Plans to expand a business park in Ingham have been rejected by West Lindsey District Council.

Globe Consultants lodged the proposal to build three new buildings at Highcliffe Business Park.

Under the plans, a total of ten units would be used for industrial and business use as well as 16 car parking spaces.

The developer said in its plans that the proposal would allow for new firms to grow and create jobs in the area.

The park is currently home to such firms as Active Lincolnshire, Swann Lighting and Richard Betts 4X4 (Lincoln) Ltd and the plan looked to provide further space for new businesses.

But the district council said in a decision notice that the plan was “at odds with the rural location”.

It said: “The countryside location of the proposed development is not justified and such development should be accommodated within allocated sites or within the built up area of existing settlements.

“The presence of the development would accentuate existing features which are at odds with the rural location and landscape in this setting including the Area of Great Landscape Value to the west of the site.”