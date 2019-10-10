These are the candidates standing in the Torksey by-election

Candidates have been revealed for an upcoming West Lindsey District Council by-election.

A by-election will be held for the Torksey ward on the authority after former councillor, Stuart Kinch, resigned last month.

Voters will go to the polls on October 24 and the full candidate list is: Jayne Ellis – Conservative party; Noel Joseph Mulally – Liberal Democrat; Nick Pearson – The Brexit Party; Perry Peter Smith – Labour Party.

Mr Kinch, who served the ward since 2003 as a Conservative, resigned over concerns that his business interests will “increasingly” come into conflict with his role as a councillor.

He said he now wanted to spend more time with his young family.

“The past 16 years I have been really proud to represent the communities of the ward – Brampton, Marton, Fenton, Torksey, Little London, Kettlethorpe, Laughterton and Drinsey Nook,” he said.

“I have seen ups and downs for the Conservatives locally; but the current period of politics is visceral. We need to remember the things that we have in common.

“I have been pleased to work with colleagues from all-parties and none on the council in my time. I am grateful for our leader’s understanding and wish him and my Conservative colleagues every success in delivering for the people of West Lindsey.”

Councillor Giles McNeill, Conservative leader of the authority, said Mr Kinch’s knowledge had been an “invaluable resource” to the council in recent years.