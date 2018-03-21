Residents to receive 50 per cent towards their council tax bills

From 1 April 2018, North Lincolnshire Council is changing the council tax support scheme to make it fairer for everyone who pays council tax.

The maximum level of financial support towards paying some residents council tax bills will reduce from 77 per cent to 50 per cent.

The changes affect those of working age who are currently receiving help to pay their council tax bills through the council tax support scheme.

The council is sending an explanatory leaflet to residents with their council tax bills in March to let those affected know. The aim is to also let others know about the scheme who may be eligible.

Around 5,000 residents will be affected. It does not affect pensioners – they will still be entitled to receive up to 100 per cent support. Also, those with a disability will continue to receive up to 77 per cent assistance.

The council is making it easier for residents to access their accounts – they can check their council tax bills online 24/7, see payments they’ve made or view any discounts they receive. People can also pay their bill online. To register for this free service, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk and click ‘My Account’ on the home page. All you need is an email address and your council tax account number.

Councillor Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “The changes are necessary to make it fairer to everyone.

“The council has a duty to all taxpayers to deliver cost effective services. It is unfair for tax payers to keep subsiding some residents

residents to the tune of 77 per cent”.

“We want to encourage more people to work so they can earn money and contribute themselves. Working provides many benefits – to health and finances. Earning money enables you to provide for your family and buy things you need or want, which ultimately improves quality of life.

“From April, we will reduce what the council pays to 50 per cent, which is still a big contribution to help those genuine cases where people may be struggling.”

For more details about other financial support available, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/moneyadvice.