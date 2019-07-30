Plans revealed for 20 homes in West Lindsey village

Developers have submitted plans for 20 new homes in a West Lindsey village.

Emery Planning Partnership Ltd lodged the plans for land off Barlings Lane in Langworth.

The outline proposal shows that the homes would be split into 14 and six houses to the east and west of the site. Five of the homes would be allocated for affordable housing.

The developers said in its plans that the homes had been “carefully considered” and it reflects the “character and appearance” of the area.

Documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council state: “The applicant is keen to invest in a high-quality development befitting of the location believing this will enhance the overall appearance and appeal of the village.”