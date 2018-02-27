MP supports organ donation opt-out system

Isle MP, Andrew Percy, attended the Organ Donation (Deemed Consent) Bill debate on Friday to provide his support for an organ donation opt-out system.

The Bill, which was introduced by a Labour MP, Geoffrey Robinson, was supported by both the Government and a cross-party collection of MPs.

The proposed law on organ donation would change the current system, which requires donors or their family members to declare that they agree to their organs being donated when they die, to people having to declare that they are not content with being donors. Mr Robinson MP said that up to 500 lives could be saved every year by adopting this new system.

Andrew took the opportunity to intervene during the debate to voice his support for the Bill and to praise live donors who give an organ.

Following the debate, Andrew Percy MP said, “I support an opt-out system to ensure that more people on the organ donor waiting list can receive a potential life-saving organ donation. I usually spend Friday’s in meetings and visits across the constituency; however, I decided to remain in Parliament in order to contribute towards this very important debate. I was happy to see the bill received cross-party support and was supported by the Government too.

“We also have to remember that our bodies are the most precious thing we will ever own and if an opt-out system is introduced then we must ensure that people know how they can opt-out. We must also always respect the wishes of anyone who chooses to opt-out and recognise that at the end of the day, it is an individual’s free choice over what happens with their body once they die.”