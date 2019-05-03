LIVE: Bassetlaw District Council election Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... With polls now closed on the council elections for Bassetlaw District Council, we are live at the count in North Notts Arena in Worksop. Voters went to the polls across Bassetlaw yesterday (Thursday, May 2) in the local elections and the votes were verified overnight. Worksop election candidate expelled from Conservative Party over ‘inappropriate’ Facebook posts