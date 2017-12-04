Lea and Scotter residents set to go to the polls on neighbourhood plans

Residents of two West Lindsey parishes are going to the polls as part of a community initiative aimed at giving them a greater say in how their communities develop in the future.

The parishes of Lea and Scotter have been working towards their individual neighbourhood plans - planning policy documents produced within the community - for a number of years.

West Lindsey District Council’s election team has arranged for referendums to take place on Thursday December 7, when residents can decide to approve or reject their respective neighbourhood plan by voting ‘yes’ or ‘no’ at their local polling stations.

Coun Steve England, Vice Chair of West Lindsey District Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee and Members’ Champion for Neighbourhood Planning, said “Neighbourhood planning has been introduced as part of the government’s agenda in devolving powers to local people.

“West Lindsey District Council is committed to supporting local communities who are preparing plans and it is great to see so many taking advantage of this splendid opportunity.”

Residents within each neighbourhood area have an opportunity to vote on whether they believe their neighbourhood plan should be adopted by West Lindsey District Council and form part of the local planning policy documents for the district.

If a majority ‘yes’ vote is decided, then a planning framework will be put in place for the parishes to guide future development and conservation.

To vote, Lea and Scotter residents will need to visit their relevant polling station between the hours of 7am and 10pm on December 7: Lea Methodist Chapel, Gainsborough Road, Lea; The Chapel Schoolroom, High Street, Scotter; Barlings House Farm, Butterwick Road, Susworth. Voters must be of legal age to take part.

For more information visit, www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/my-services/planning-and-building/neighbourhood-planning/all-neighbourhood-plans-in-west-lindsey.