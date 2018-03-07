Isle residents face a 4.99% council tax rise

A budget that ‘strikes a balance between investing in North Lincolnshire and providing value-for-money’ has been approved by councillors.

Leader Councillor Rob Waltham announced the plans at the council’s annual budget-setting meeting.

Council tax will rise by 1.99 per cent from next month, plus 3 per cent to fund adult social care. The increase equates to an additional £44.95 on the 2018-19 bill for households in Band A properties, which make up the majority of homes in North Lincolnshire.

It is one per cent less than the amount the bills could have increased by.

Coun Waltham said: “Many residents accept we will all be older one day and funding older people’s care is an important priority for the council. Council Tax in North Lincolnshire was frozen for five years and now we want to keep the council tax as low as possible and this is what we have delivered.”

Investment in North Lincolnshire announced by Cllr Waltham includes:

£12.5-million investment in local schools

£7.86-million in grants for disabled facilities

£5.5-million investment over four years in improving community accessed council buildings.

£5.2-million for LED street-lighting improvements

£1.3-million to create a new leisure and wellbeing centre in Barton

£100,000 for environmental improvements in Scunthorpe

Extra protection for open space in Scunthorpe and Bottesford

£2.2-million over the next two years to be invested in technology to support independence for older and disabled residents

£350,000 investment to improve the visitor facilities at the 20-21 Visual Arts Centre

£1.8-million in disabled and older people’s home assistance and support

A new study to create a relief road for Barton

Coun Waltham said the measures would be funded by an additional £1-million from the Government for care for older and disabled people, £11-million in business rates income and £1.5-million in four-year savings from the planned move of council employees from the Civic Centre to Scunthorpe town centre, plus the increase in council tax.

A £2.7 million four-year Government grant to support the building of new affordable homes will also provide extra funding.

Coun Waltham said: “This proposed budget strikes a sensible balance between investing to make North Lincolnshire a better place and ensuring, as a council, we continue to provide the best possible, value-for-money whilst keeping council tax as low as possible.

“We are continuing to invest in our support for our older and disabled residents, whilst making sure there is extra money for schools and roads, pavements and new energy efficient street lighting.

“Investment is also planned to improve the library offer and to enhance our leisure facilities.

“We are ambitious for North Lincolnshire and for our residents. We are also attracting millions of pounds from the Government to support the improvement of our area.

“We are working hard to attract businesses to North Lincolnshire to capitalise on our first class location, availability of land and terrific connectivity so we can ensure better paid jobs are on offer for our residents.”