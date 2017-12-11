Isle disabled teen gets invite from PM Theresa May to visit 10 Downing Street

Christmas came early for one Isle teenager when he was invited to 10 Downing Street as a special guest of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Jack Marshall, 19, of Belton visited London last week with his sister Jaimie after receiving a personal invite from the political head.

Jack has Moebius Syndrome, which means he is unable to walk unassisted, has difficulty with hearing and sight, and is unable to smile. Despite this he has taken part in numerous events over the years including climbing Ben Nevis and Snowdon and completing the Great North and Great Manchester Junior runs raising thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

Jack said: “It was a great honour to be invited, not just because it was a once in a lifetime opportunity but also I like to see the lights turned on the Christmas tree. We also sang carols, and I liked singing along to them. It was a really joyful experience and one I will keep with my forever.

“I got a Christmas card from the PM wishing me a merry Christmas and I thought that was a nice touch as she is a busy person.

“Also I enjoyed it even more as my sister was able to attend. I love my sister and it was only fitting to share this experience with her as she has been at my side from day one.”