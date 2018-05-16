Injured Doncaster soldier selected for 2018 Invictus Games team

A Doncaster soldier is among a 72-strong team of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) military personnel and veterans who have been selected to represent the UK at the 2018 Invictus Games.

Captain Paul Inman, aged 35, from Doncaster, is serving in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) Corps and has been selected for the team in cycling and power lifting.

Cpt Inman has twice undergone surgery to repair ligaments on his left knee, the second time just a fortnight after the Invictus Games trials in April.

He likes to challenge himself. In 2017, he climbed 6,550m up Aconcaqua, the largest mountain in South America, on his own.

He said: “I need firm goals to drive me forwards and help me regain some control of my life. My ultimate ambition is to be able to run again following my recent knee surgery.”

With that in mind, in preparation for the Invictus Games trials in April and to minimise setback during my rehabilitation, Paul worked hard to get as strong and fit as possible, doing six strength sessions and five cardio sessions a week.