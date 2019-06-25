Have your say on blighted Gainsborough graveyards

Residents are being given the chance to have their say on two Gainsborough cemeteries after there were reports of dogs fouling on graves.

A consultation has now been launched by West Lindsey District Council for residents to have their say on the future of General Cemetery off Cox’s Hill and North Warren Cemetery off Ropery Road.

General Cemetery off Coxs Hill.

The district council, plans to “tighten up” on problems in the cemeteries, is planning to put a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) on the two cemeteries.

This came after Gainsborough Town Council, which owns the cemeteries, received complains from residents who have loved ones buried in the cemeteries.

Complains included dog fasces being found on graves and dogs walking over graves off leads instead of being on the paths.

The order would put restrictions on dogs, alcohol consumption and the use of vehicles in the cemeteries.

Matt Boles, leader of the district council speaking about dog fouling in the cemeteries to the BBC said: “I think it is very upsetting that people would take a domesticated pet in to a cemetery in that way.

“This is an opportunity for people to have their say on the response by the council on these reports of incidents and for us to tighten up on the rules that govern the graveyard and how people behave in them.”

The consultation which started on June 24 will run for six weeks till August 5.

Andy Gray, Housing and Environmental Enforcement Manager at the district council, said: “The consultation on this PSPO will help us to determine whether a PSPO should be put in place and to gain a better understanding of the issues that are occurring across the two cemetery sites in Gainsborough.

“We are keen to hear from all users of the areas or any particular groups that would be positively or negatively affected by any proposals.”

To respond to the proposals, answer the survey avalible at www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/gtc-cemeteries