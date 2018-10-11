Gainsborough waste collection issues to be investigated amid calls for greater enforcement

The councillor leading the charge against ‘dreadful conditions’ in a Gainsborough ward wants to see more enforcement and ‘novel’ ideas to tackle waste collection issues.

Currently houses in the Gainsborough South West Ward, which back onto alleyways too narrow for bins and bin lorries, leave their waste for collection in black liners.

However, this causes problems with rubbish piling up after being presented early and issues with fly-tipping.

An ‘engagement exercise’ with key stakeholders will investigate the residents’ issues and solutions.

It follows a motion by ward councillor Trevor Young, who was first to join a new steering group.

Following a meeting of West Lindsey District Council’s prosperous communities committee, Coun Young said: “Residents have already started to put one or two good ideas forward already.”

He called for a focus on early presentation and fly-tipping, adding he wanted “more resources into enforcement, so that when individuals and culprits present rubbish in an unsatisfactory way they are actually dealt with”.

The council was told a review carried out in 2010 found more than 80 per cent of residents had little or no problem with their waste collection, with 58 per cent rating the service as good and just ten per cent considering it as inadequate.

However, Coun Young says things have definitely got worse since then.

“That was a shock to me,” he said.

“The last couple of years the issue has got greater and greater. People are having to live in quite dreadful conditions.”

Since he first raised the issue, Coun Young said he had noticed more resources in the area, which he said he was ‘grateful for,’ but was wary as to whether it could continue.

He said residents told him they were ‘extremely pleased’ with the council’s actions.

A report on the engagement work is set to be presented to the district council’s prosperous communities committee in ‘early 2019’.