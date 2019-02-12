Gainsborough councillor ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of mother in Spain

A Lincolnshire county councillor said he was “shocked and saddened” when he found out his mother’s body was discovered at her home in Spain nearly a year after she died.

Valerie Butroid, 71, was found by police at her home near Marbella, on the Costa Del Sol, in the early hours of February 9.

Officers found her body “mummified” after she was discovered fully clothed and sandwiched between a mattress and cardboard.

But she is believed to have died on March 12, 2018, and neighbours said there had been a “bad smell” coming from the house for some time.

Forensic investigators have said she died of natural causes, but a local judge will conduct a probe into why the death was not reported.

Mrs Butroid’s daughter, Louise, had been living with her in the property, reported The Daily Mirror.

A teenage granddaughter, believed to be around 15, also lived nearby but only visited from time to time, according to neighbours.

Richard Butroid, county councillor for Gainsborough Rural South and son of Mrs Butroid, said in a statement that it was a “deeply sad time” for the family.

“Unfortunately I have been estranged from both my mother and sister for over eight years now,” he said.

“While I was saddened and shocked by the news of my mother’s death, when I was informed of the circumstances by a family member, I immediately contacted the police and reported this matter.

“This is a deeply sad time for our family,” he added.

The Civil Guard could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if any arrests have been made.